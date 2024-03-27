People’s Assembly approves two draft laws on medical laboratories and protocol for aviation treaty

Damascus, The People's Assembly on Wednesday held its session, chaired by Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh, and approved a draft law on ratifying the protocol regarding the Convention of International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention). Minister of Transport, Zuhair Khuzaym, said this project aims to develop air transport between Syria and other countries, as Syria has approved the ratification of the proposed amendments for the Chicago Convention. The Assembly also approved the draft law amending some provisions of Legislative Decree No. 42 of 2012 regarding medical laboratories and it became law. The Minister of Health, Hassan al-Ghabbash, indicated that the amendment is based on the necessity of providing the health sector in Syria with cadres scientifically qualified in specializations in the field of laboratory work, along with working to license specific laboratories and benefit from technical expertise. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency