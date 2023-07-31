People’s Assembly: Syrian Arab Army is more determined to preserve the homeland’s safety, security and stability

People’s Assembly affirmed that the Syrian Arab Army is more determined to preserve the safety, security and stability of the homeland, as its brave men sacrificed their lives and blood for the future generations to live a free, decent and dignified li…

People’s Assembly affirmed that the Syrian Arab Army is more determined to preserve the safety, security and stability of the homeland, as its brave men sacrificed their lives and blood for the future generations to live a free, decent and dignified life.

On the occasion of the seventy-eighth anniversary of founding of Syrian Arab Army, the Assembly said in a statement that the role of Syrian Arab Army has begun from the battle of Maysalun then to confront the Zionist enemy on the land of Palestine, reaching the great victory in October liberation war and to break the legend of the Zionist army that it would never be defeated.

“On this occasion, we will never forget the honorable role of the army in today’s war against powers of evil and the international terrorism too,”

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency