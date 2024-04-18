Permanent Representative of Qatar to UN Meets International Peace Institute President

HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmad bin Saif Al-Thani, met with President of the International Peace Institute HH Prince Zeid bin Ra'ad Al Hussein, at the headquarters of the permanent delegation in New York. During the meeting, HE the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations renewed the State's continued support for the work of the institute to promote multilateral solutions and spread peace. For his part, HH the President of the International Peace Institute praised the leadership roles played by the State of Qatar within the framework of international mediation. Source: Qatar News Agency