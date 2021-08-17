Pizza Inn Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement in Qatar

International Deal Brings Five New Stores to Country, With Opportunity to Open More Locations

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Pizza Inn announced today it has executed an international development agreement with Principal Master Licensee Mr. Walid Haider, Chairman of Azalea Investment LLC in Dubai, UAE. Five Pizza Inn stores will open in Qatar, with the first store projected to open in the city of Doha in March of 2022. Mr. Walid signed the agreement to bring five Pizza Inn stores to Qatar, with the option to open additional new stores.

“RAVE is excited for Mr. Walid to help expand Pizza Inn’s presence in the Middle East. Once these five new stores open, Pizza Inn will have 37 international locations across the globe,” says RAVE Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ: RAVE) President and CEO, Brandon Solano. “Mr. Walid’s standard of excellence and commitment to Pizza Inn will set up these new locations in Qatar for great success.”

“I look forward to bringing this iconic pizza brand to Qatar,” says Mr. Walid. “Pizza Inn’s house-made dough and fresh, quality ingredients will be a favorite destination for people living in these communities. I am thrilled by this opportunity to establish and grow Pizza Inn in this region.”

Pizza Inn is known for its fresh, house-made pizza dough, high-quality ingredients, and exceptional service. The brand’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create craveable flavor combinations. Unlike its competitors, Pizza Inn’s house-made pizza dough is made from scratch every morning in every store and is never frozen or made in a factory.

For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 200 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “RAVE”. For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

