Port firefighting teams extinguish a fire that broke out in residential homes in Basra

Port firefighting teams extinguished a large fire that broke out in residential homes near (Shafqat Al-Amel) in Al-Hindiya area in central Basra. The Director of the Safety and Fire Department of Iraqi Ports, Dr. Mustafa Dakhel, said that the fire that broke out in the residential floors near Shafqat Al-Amel in the Hindiyah area during which all vehicles of the Safety and Fire Department of Iraqi Ports were mobilized, in addition to tank vehicles from the Civil Defense, and the fire was controlled with minimal losses. Source: National Iraqi News Agency