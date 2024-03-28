President al-Assad issues Law No. 12 on protecting E- personal data

Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad issued Law No. (12) for 2024 regarding the protection of electronic personal data on the network. The law aims to preserve the privacy of citizens' data and regulate the process of collecting, processing, using and transferring personal information on the network in a way that ensures its confidentiality and deters perpetrators of illegal acts in this regard, through financial penalties that may reach to 12 million SYP and other punishments which may rise to three years imprisonment. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency