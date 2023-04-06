President al-Assad to al-Hakim: Stability of Iraqi political and security arena would be positively reflected on the regional level

President Bashar al-Assad affirmed that the stability in the Iraqi political and security arena will be positively reflected on the regional level and on Iraq’s role in the next stage.President al-Assad, meeting Mr. Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National…

President al-Assad, meeting Mr. Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq, said that Iraq’s political and economic role in the region is essential due to the place that this country occupies historically and geographically, and given Iraq’s position on the regional arena.

Al-Hakim considered that dialogue with the Syrian leadership serves the two countries and is a necessity for all countries in the region, adding that Syria’s exit from its crisis will have positive results for its neighbors on the grounds that the stability of Syria is the stability of the region in general.

Al-Hakim believed that the political openness towards Syria stems from the position it represents, and at the same time carries benefit for all countries in the region, not just Syria, stressing the need to strengthen cooperation between Damascus and Baghdad in all files, especially the political and economic ones.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency