President of Equestrian Federation Highlights Global Recognition of Qatar’s Equestrian Development Efforts.

Doha: President of the Qatar Equestrian and Pentathlon Federation Badr Al Darwish emphasized that his election as a member of the Solidarity Committee of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports comes in appreciation of the efforts made by the State of Qatar in the region and Asia to develop equestrian sports. According to Qatar News Agency, Al Darwish voiced his happiness with the confidence that the members of the General Assembly of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports have placed in him by electing him as a member of the Solidarity Committee of the federation. He noted that Qatar has always supported equestrian sports by hosting several major championships in the world. The President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation noted the federation's keenness to be present and participate in international forums, to enhance the position of the State of Qatar on the global stage and promote it as a prestigious destination in the field of equestrianism, especially since Doha will host the se cond edition of the Doha International Equestrian Tour early 2025, with the participation of an elite group of the world's best riders. The Qatar Equestrian and Pentathlon Federation participated in the General Assembly meeting of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, in the President of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports Ingmar De Vos, and representatives from 137 countries.