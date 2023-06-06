President of Kyrgyzstan Chamber of Commerce to QNA: Promising Future for Trade Projects Between Bishkek and Doha

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Temir Sariev said all conditions are now in place to launch a new phase of constructive cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the State of Qatar in all fields within the framework o…

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Temir Sariev said all conditions are now in place to launch a new phase of constructive cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the State of Qatar in all fields within the framework of the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Kyrgyzstan.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency , Sariev affirmed that the visit of HH the Amir opens a new chapter in the history of distinguished relations between the two countries, adding that the visit is an opportunity to discuss boosting cooperation, creating a direct dialogue to promote trade exchange, and establishing bilateral projects in tourism and energy sectors.

He considered the State of Qatar one of the important countries both in the region and the world thanks to the economic policies Qatar pursues which made it a developed Gulf state at an "incredible speed" in his words, creating an opportunity to foster a strategic partnership with Qatar and capitalizing on its trailblazing experience in economic growth.

He highlighted the achievements that have been made by the State of Qatar in the recent years which are demonstrated in its successful organization of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament that was also accentuated in the figures issued by official international organizations which classified Qatar as one of the best countries in terms of per capita income and development indicators, along with other advanced international ranks the State of Qatar topped economically and technologically.

All these factors stimulate business sector to explore cooperation opportunities with the State of Qatar, especially that there are vital and promising fields that have yet to be explored by the two sides for their benefit which make a paradigm shift in bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Sariev pointed out.

He reviewed the trade and economic cooperation fields between the two countries in this regard, including exports of agricultural and natural products, meat products to Qatar, attracting Qatari investors in this field, as well as investment in green energy and tourism sectors.

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed that multiple cooperation fields will indubitably make progress thanks to the visit of HH the Amir, pointing out that such a visit is expected to come out with fruitful outcomes.

He talked about coordination between businessmen in Kyrgyzstan and their counterparts in Qatar, pointing to the memorandum of understanding signed between the two chambers, along with the cooperation protocol between the two sides through which a first meeting of businessmen committee was previously organized between the two parties in anticipation of convening a second meeting by the end of 2023 and early 2024.

In addition, Sariev stressed the importance of launching a forum of businessmen between the two countries to further share projects' opinions and ideas, hold joint exhibitions in the two countries to showcase trade and investment opportunities, lay out a multitude of potential available in the two countries and benefit from them to further foster an actual trade partnership underpinning the principle of equal opportunities.

He also pointed to the importance of opening direct flights between Bishkek and Doha to streamline trade exchange from one hand, especially the transportation of a variety of products and merchandise and exchange visits between investors and businessmen from the other hand.

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic outlined that his country has inaugurated the road linking north and south of Kyrgyzstan which paves the way for a rapid transportation and exports of merchandise from ports of Iran and Pakistan to Qatar, and subsequently to neighboring countries in the Middle East, especially with the geopolitical variations taking place in the region that opened new markets and promising opportunities for trade.

He also stressed the importance of investment in green energy sector through constructing dams to generate electricity, since Kyrgyzstan possesses great capacity to generate green energy, especially after the accomplishment of the CASA-1000 project that includes transmission of electricity to neighboring countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In his concluding statements to QNA, President of Kyrgyzstan's Chamber of Commerce said the visit of HH the Amir opens the door to discuss projects of constructing power plants with concerned entities in the State of Qatar, pointing out that investment in this sector will benefit the two countries underscoring the readiness of his country's government to grant Qatari investors all assurances in this vital field, especially that Kyrgyzstan intends to build large plants to generate electricity and export it to neighboring countries with long-term contracts.

Source: Qatar News Agency