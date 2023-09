HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today in New York with HE Foreign Policy Advisor to the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Jens Plotner, on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

They discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and the regional and international developments. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency