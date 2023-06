Prime Minister Hussein Arnous visited the sites of two housing projects being implemented at Al-Maasraniya area and Al-Haydariyeh neighborhood in the city of Aleppo, intended for people affected by the earthquake.Al-Maasraniya housing project, east of…

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous visited the sites of two housing projects being implemented at Al-Maasraniya area and Al-Haydariyeh neighborhood in the city of Aleppo, intended for people affected by the earthquake.

Al-Maasraniya housing project, east of Aleppo consists of four lots, including 120 houses to be built on an area of 68 hectares.

While the housing project in the Al-Haydariyeh neighborhood includes four lots in an area of 25,000 square meters.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency