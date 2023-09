HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch on the victims of the earthquake that struck several Moroc…

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch on the victims of the earthquake that struck several Moroccan regions and cities, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Source: Qatar News Agency