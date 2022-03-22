Procedures for the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022(TM) released

Published by

TDPel Media

Final Draw for FIFA (FIFA.com) World Cup Qatar 2022™ will take place on 1 April in Doha; Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions approved principles for pot allocation and drawing of 32 participating teams; FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking published on 31 March will be used As the biggest milestone ahead of football’s flagship event fast approaches, the procedures for the Final Draw (https://fifa.fans/3tuC9gT) for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ are now available. Fans and teams will find out their paths to possible glory on 1 April from 19:00 (local time), at the Doha Exhibition and Conve…

Read More