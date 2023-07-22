The Ukrainian President considers the Crimean Bridge a legitimate military target

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considered the bridge connecting Crimea with Russia a “legitimate military target,” stressing that it “brings war, not peace.””The land bridge and the railway line, which Russia built and entered service in 2018, …

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky considered the bridge connecting Crimea with Russia a "legitimate military target," stressing that it "brings war, not peace."

"The land bridge and the railway line, which Russia built and entered service in 2018, were not just a logistical route," Zelensky said in a video address to the participants in the Aspen Security Conference in the United States, noting that "the road that is used to feed the war with ammunition, and this is done on a daily basis ... and it arms the Crimea."

He added, "For us it is understood that this is a facility built outside international laws and all applicable rules, so it is understood that this is a goal for us...and the goal that brings war, not peace, must be neutralized," accusing Russia of obstructing the operation of the grain corridor through the Black Sea from the beginning.

The Ukrainian president stated that the long-awaited counterattack, which began last month, took some time to prepare for it "because the Russian forces have established several lines of defense and laid mines on a large scale in Ukrainian territory," stressing that his country "is not retreating, and it is in the process of gradually liberating its lands, which is very important."

Last Monday, the Crimean Land Bridge was subjected to explosions that killed two civilians, and part of it was taken out of service after it recently returned to full operation after being subjected to a previous targeting in October 2022.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency