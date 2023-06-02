Pushilin: U.S. has supported mercenaries in Ukraine, and terrorists in Syria

Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Vladimirovich Pushilin said that the United States has supported mercenaries in Ukraine by all available means to weaken Russia and this policy was pursued in Syria before.What is happening in Ukraine today …

What is happening in Ukraine today is not unlike what was happening in Syria, as the Western security services led by the United States have brought terrorists and mercenaries, funded and armed them to fight the legitimate government in Syria, and this is what is happening now against Russia in Ukraine, Pushilin said in a statement to SANA correspondent in Moscow.

Pushilin noted that the people in Donbass reject the US practices in Ukraine and the US is a direct partner in the aggressive crimes committed by the armed formations of the Ukrainian regime there.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency