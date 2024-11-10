Qatar Basketball Federation Appoints Hakan Demir as National Team Head Coach.

Doha: The Qatar Basketball Federation has officially appointed Turkish coach Hakan Demir as the head coach of the national team, succeeding Greek coach Thanasis Skourtopoulos. During a press conference attended by Demir, Saadoun Sabah Al Kuwari, Secretary General of the Federation, expressed strong confidence in Demir, highlighting his impressive resume and extensive experience, making him a solid choice to lead Qatar's team in upcoming competitions. According to Qatar News Agency, Al Kuwari noted that the Qatari national team is currently preparing for the second round of qualifying matches for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia. Qatar is part of Group E alongside Iran, Kazakhstan, and India. The team will face India in an away game on November 21, followed by a home match against Iran at Al Gharafa Hall in Doha on November 25. Al Kuwari added that Qatar still has a strong chance of qualifying for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup finals and expressed confidence in both the new coaching staf f under Demir's leadership and the players, emphasizing their commitment to performing at their best and securing a spot in the tournament. Demir, 56, brings an extensive coaching background to the Qatari team. He previously served as head coach of Iran's national team, leading them in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the 2023 FIBA Asia Cup, and the 2025 Asia Cup qualifiers. He also worked as an assistant coach for Turkiye's under-19 team from 1998 to 2005 and assisted Turkiye's senior national team for three years. Additionally, he has accumulated significant experience coaching various clubs in the Turkish league, EuroLeague, and European Cups. For his part, Demir expressed his enthusiasm for taking on this new role with Qatar's national team, affirming his commitment to striving for positive results in the coming period.