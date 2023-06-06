Qatar Chamber Chairman to QNA: HH the Amir’s Visit to Kyrgyzstan Reflects Positively on Trade and Investment Between the Two Countries

HE Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized that the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Kyrgyzstan, will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and open new prospects …

HE Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized that the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Kyrgyzstan, will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and open new prospects for cooperation.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency , His Excellency noted the outstanding relations between the State of Qatar and the Kyrgyz Republic in various fields, especially at the economic, commercial and investment levels.

He added that Qatar's private sector was keen to strengthen cooperation with its Kyrgyz counterpart, and to establish trade and economic partnerships and alliances between Qatari and Kyrgyz companies, benefiting the economy of the two countries.

He also highlighted Qatar Chamber's desire to strengthen cooperation between Qatari companies and their counterparts in Kyrgyzstan, and called on companies on both sides to benefit from the evolving relations between the two countries in establishing genuine economic alliances and partnerships benefiting the economy of the two countries.

HE Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani concluded his remarks to QNA by noting that Qatari businessmen are willing to strengthen cooperation with their Kyrgyz counterparts, build alliances and business partnerships, explore investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan, and benefit from Kyrgyzstan's investment climate.

Source: Qatar News Agency