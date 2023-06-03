Qatar Chamber, German BVMW Discuss Enhancing Cooperation in Developing SMEs

Qatar Chamber (QC) Chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani met with a delegation from the German Federal Association of small and medium-sized businesses (BVMW) presided over by its Executive Director Markus Jerger.During the meeting, the offic…

Qatar Chamber (QC) Chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani met with a delegation from the German Federal Association of small and medium-sized businesses (BVMW) presided over by its Executive Director Markus Jerger.

During the meeting, the officials discussed ways to promote trade and economic cooperation between Qatar and Germany, means to enhance cooperation between the Qatari and German private sectors in the SMEs sector and the possibility to transfer German expertise to Qatar, in addition to reviewing the investment opportunities available in both countries.

Speaking at the meeting, HE Sheikh Khalifa praised the close relations between both countries in all fields, stressing the Qatar Chamber's welcome to strengthen cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its counterpart from Germany, especially in the SME field.

For his part, BVMW's Executive Director Markus Jerger said that the delegation visit's objective is to inform Qatar Chamber members of the association and to review the opportunities for cooperation between businessmen in both countries, stressing that the association aims to transfer the German expertise to Qatar to be a trade hub for German products that can be exported to Europe.

Jerger also noted that the association represents 1 million members from family-owned businesses that cover all economic sectors, such as industry, agriculture, trade, technology, oil and gas, and food processing, indicating that it is a network of over 340 regional and local offices in German and more than 80 representative offices in other countries.

He added that the association selected Qatar to establish a representative office, to be the first-ever headquarters in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, which was launched yesterday in Doha.

Source: Qatar News Agency