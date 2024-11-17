Qatar National Bank Releases New Deposit Rates for Multiple Currencies.

Doha: Qatar National Bank (QNB) has announced the deposit rates at opening for a range of currencies, providing detailed figures for various time periods. The rates, issued on Sunday, cover deposits in USD, JPY, CHF, GBP, QAR, SAR, AED, and BHD. According to Qatar News Agency, the deposit rates for USD begin at 4.61045% for a one-month term and gradually decrease to 4.24243% for a 12-month term. JPY deposits start at -0.25000% for a one-month term and rise to 0.40000% for a 12-month term. CHF rates vary from 0.69000% for a one-month deposit to 0.47000% for a 12-month deposit. GBP deposits offer 4.60000% for one month, peaking at 4.85000% for a three-month term, before adjusting to 4.78000% for a 12-month term. The deposit rates for the local currency, QAR, start at 5.07500% for a one-month term and decrease to 4.50000% over a 12-month period. SAR rates range from 5.00000% for one month to 4.80000% for 12 months. AED deposits begin at 2.05000% for one month and increase to 3.15000% for a 12-month duration. L astly, BHD deposits start at 5.49000% for one month and adjust to 4.96000% for a 12-month term. These rates reflect the bank's current offerings and provide customers with a comprehensive overview of the interest rates applicable on various deposit tenures.