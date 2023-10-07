Qatar hosts the third edition of the Tourism Security Forum

Under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatari Minister of Interior and Commander of the Lekhwiya Force, the State of Qatar will host, during the next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Tourism Security Forum in its third edition, which is held under the title “Security and Universality of Purposes.” Tourism”, as part of the “Doha Capital of Arab Tourism for 2023” activities.

The forum, which is organized in cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the Council of Arab Ministers of the Interior, will participate in a number of Arab tourism ministers and senior officials from the leaders of security and tourism security in the Arab world and the League of Arab States, in addition to representatives of joint Arab action organizations, academics and senior specialists in this field.

Dr. Bandar bin Fahad Al Fuhid, President of the Arab Tourism Organization, explained in a statement that the forum program launched by the organization this year will include four dialogue sessions during which many papers related to the tourism industry throughout the Arab world will be discussed for its growth and development.

He added that the first session will be held entitled “Infrastructure for Tourist Destinations,” which will review securing airports against risks according to international standards, and will address the experience of the State of Qatar in the security and safety of participants in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It will also include discussing the risks of tourism investments and the mechanism for ensuring them, while the working session will discuss The second includes topics related to the rights and duties of tourists, the rights of travelers, and the media and its role in tourism awareness He pointed out that the third session will focus on cybersecurity, especially with regard to electronic crimes and their effects on tourists through event security, artificial intelligence applications, and the mechanism for confronting fraud crimes that tourists are exposed to through credit cards, while the fourth session will discuss the issue of securing tourists and tourist facilities by proposing a mechanism. Confronting tourism disasters and crises, in addition to presenting Arab experiences in the field of tourism security.

He stressed that the organization is holding this forum to emphasize the importance of security and consider it a fundamental pillar for the development and development of the tourism industry, considering at the same time the forum an important occasion to enhance cooperation and coordination between the security services and those in charge of the tourism industry in the Arab world, which constitutes an important tributary to the economies of the Arab countries.

He stressed the Arab countries' keenness on the security and safety of Arab and foreign tourists, which enhances the attractiveness of the Arab tourism market and raises its competitiveness with other international tourist destinations.

The President of the Arab Tourism Organization appreciated the support of the Ministry of the Interior for the third edition of the forum within the activities of Doha, the Arab Tourism Capital for the year 2023, which has implemented many programs and events since the beginning of this year, which raised the percentage of tourists to more than 95 percent compared to the year 2019, thus achieving first place in the world in growth. Number of tourists.

It is noteworthy that the Second Tourism Security Forum was held in Al-Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia, the capital of Arab tourism in the year 2019, and 13 recommendations were issued related to enhancing the security and safety of tourist facilities and tourists together.

Source: International Islamic News Agency