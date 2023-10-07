Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss today’s appalling terrorist attacks on Israel. The Secretary reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense and called for coordinated efforts to achieve an immediate halt to the violent attacks by Hamas terrorists and other militants. The two agreed to remain closely coordinated.

Source: EMM / state.gov/secretary