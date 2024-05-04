Qatar Joins Madrid Protocol for International Trademark Registration

Geneva, The State of Qatar has submitted the instrument of its accession to the Madrid System for International Trademark Registration to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This came during the meeting of HE Director general of the WIPO Daren Tang with HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah. Madrid Protocol aims to providing international legal protection for trademarks through submitting the request in one country. It is an important step for Qatari companies and entrepreneurs, pursuing to globally expand the protection for their trademarks as well as their intellectual property. The step comes within a series of Qatar-led initiatives as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 to strengthen the frameworks of intellectual property rights protecting, in pursuit of building an attractive economy for foreign investments. Source: Qatar News Agency