Marginal Rise for QSE Index at Beginning of Sunday’s Trading.

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose marginally by 0.02% at the beginning of Sunday's trading, adding 2.52 points to reach 10,457 points, compared to Thursday's closing, backed by three sectors. According to Qatar News Agency, QSE's figures showed a positive performance in three sectors as the Insurance sector rose by 0.39%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.22%, and Banks and Financial Services by 0.05%. However, the index saw a decline in the Transportation sector by 0.29%; Telecoms by 0.12%, and Real Estate by 0.07%, while the Industrials sector remained stable. By 10:00 am, 21.059 million shares were traded in 1,895 transactions valued at QR 45.303 million.