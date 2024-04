Doha: Qatar National Cement Co. (Q.P.S.C) announced Sunday its Net Profit for the first quarter of 2024 was QR 51,372,000, down from QR 64,102,000 in the same period of the previous year. The company's financial statement on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website revealed that the Earnings per Share(EPS) for the period ending March 31 was QR 0.08 versus QR 0.10 for the same period in 2023. Source: Qatar News Agency