Cuper announces list of Syrian national football players ahead of Vietnam match

Head coach of the Syrian national football team, Hector Cuper, announced the list Players who will participate in the friendly match with the Vietnam national team in preparation for the Asian cup Finals.

The team’s delegation will head to Vietnam next Sunday morning to conduct a training camp and concludes it with a friendly match with the Vietnam national team. The trip will start on June 12th and ends on the twentieth of it.

The team list included Ibrahim Alama, Ahmed Madaniah and Shaher Al-ShakerTaha Moussa, Amr Midani, Thaer Kroma, Moaid El-Khouly, Fares Arnaout, and YoussefMuhammad, Fahd Al-Youssef, Khaled Kurdaghli, Amr Jinyat, Hussein Jawaid, and Moaid Al-AjanAnd Muhammad Al-Anz, Kamel Himisha, Ahmed Al-Ashqar, Muhammad Al-Marmour, Mustafa Junaid and HussamAyesh, Mahmoud Al-Mawas, Mardik Mardikian, Modi Al-Najjar, Alaa Daly and YassinSublime and Omar Somah .

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency