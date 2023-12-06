Qatar Partakes in 2nd Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition

Manama, - The State of Qatar participated, with a delegation headed by HE President of National Cyber Security Agency Eng. Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Maliki, in the second edition of the Arab International Cybersecurity Conference and Exhibition, which kicked off in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The conference aims to enhance collective resilience against cyber threats, create a secure cyber and digital environment for institutions and individuals, and present the most significant challenges and developments in the field of global cybersecurity.

The conference features a select group of experts and stakeholders in the field of cybersecurity, in addition to high-level officials at both the regional and international levels.

Source: Qatar News Agency