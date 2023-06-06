Qatar Participates in 119th Session of ALECSO Executive Council

The State of Qatar participated in the 119th session of the Executive Council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) in Tunisia.The State of Qatar was represented in this session by Ali Abdul Razzaq Marafie, Acti…

The State of Qatar was represented in this session by Ali Abdul Razzaq Marafie, Acting Secretary-General of the Qatar National Committee for Education, Culture and Science, and a member of the Executive Council of the ALECSO.

During the two-day session, the general committees of the Executive Council were formed, with the State of Qatar becoming the chair of the Culture Committee. These committees aim to involve member states in the process of developing joint Arab action and to enhance communication and participation to support the programs and activities of the organization in all fields, including education, culture, science, communication and information.

The session also followed up on the implementation of many decisions related to the organization's general conference and its executive council, review of its programs and activities for the year 2022, and prospects for its future work. Emphasis was placed on the importance of continuing coordination and joint Arab action in order to ensure a better future for future generations, in addition to discussing the educational, cultural and scientific conditions in the State of Palestine, and studying the reports and recommendations of the specialized ministerial conferences.

The members of the Executive Council also discussed reports on the international conference on the future of educational, cultural and scientific organizations in the 21st century, preparing the corporate strategic plan, diversifying the organization's self-financing sources, and preparing a draft plan to enhance the role of media and marketing for the organization.

Source: Qatar News Agency