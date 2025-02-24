QFA Engages in AFC’s Professional Football Committee Virtual Meeting

Doha: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) participated Monday in the first meeting of the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) Professional Football Committee for 2025. The meeting was held via video conference and was attended by Mohammed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Vice President of the QFA, in his capacity as a member of the committee.

According to Qatar News Agency, the meeting agenda included the approval of the minutes from the first meeting of the AFC Professional Football Task Force, which was held on August 23, 2023, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The session also involved discussions on the regulations for participation and amendments concerning AFC club competitions, as well as the AFC Professional Football Strategy for 2025-2029.

The discussion covered topics such as the auditing process for club licensing regulations, the number of matches in AFC club competitions, attendance records for the 2024/25 AFC Champions League, the AFC Professional Football Leadership Summit, and reports on activities.

Additionally, the meeting addressed topics like the 2024 AFC Professional Football Seminar, a comparative report on the 2023/24 AFC club competitions, club licensing workshops for 2024/25, the FIFA Diploma in Club Management, and the UEFA Annual Conference on Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability for 2024.