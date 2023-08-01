Qatar Stock Exchange Index Rises by 1.32 Percent

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose by 145.050 points (1.320 percent), to close at 11,108 points, on Tuesday.A total of 195,939,64 shares were traded, with a value of QR 572,463,929.565 from 19,583 transactions in all sectors.Of the listed c…

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index rose by 145.050 points (1.320 percent), to close at 11,108 points, on Tuesday.

A total of 195,939,64 shares were traded, with a value of QR 572,463,929.565 from 19,583 transactions in all sectors.

Of the listed companies, shares of 20 companies rose, while the prices of 24 other companies decreased and three companies remained unchanged.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, was QR 649,855,608,567.110 compared to QR 642,003,360,844.780, in the previous closing. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency