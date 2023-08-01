QFBA, Education Above All Sign Cooperation Agreement

Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Education Above All Foundation to provide educational opportunities for underprivileged students of both genders. The agreement aims to offer scholarships through the Qa…

Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) has signed a cooperation agreement with Education Above All Foundation to provide educational opportunities for underprivileged students of both genders. The agreement aims to offer scholarships through the Qatar scholarships program, enabling them to continue their higher education at QAFB in collaboration with Northumbria University, for both bachelor's and master's degrees.

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer QFBA Khalifa Al Salhi Al Yafei, Director of Al-Fakhura Program at Education Above All Foundation Talal Al Hudhal.

The signing of the agreement falls within QAFB's commitment to enhance community partnerships with various state institutions, increase the number of students enrolled at the academy, and support students in their pursuit of education, ensuring their access to high-quality education. The agreement is also part of the efforts to provide 500 scholarships in Qatar through collaboration with Qatar's General Awqaf Authority.

CEO of QAFB said that the agreement aims to strengthen collaborations with state institutions and invest in human capabilities, while offering support to financially challenged students who possess qualifications and abilities to excel in their academic lives but face obstacles in continuing their education.

Hudhal, the Program Director, mentioned that this partnership provides students with the opportunity to continue their higher education, gaining access to quality education, in line with achieving sustainable development goals and contributing to Qatar's national vision for 2030. He expressed gratitude to Qatar's General Awqaf Authority for supporting opportunities for deserving youth to pursue their studies, equipping them with sought-after skills to strengthen their communities.

Under the agreement, both parties will provide scholarships through the Qatar scholarships program to selected students, meeting specific criteria, enabling them to pursue their higher education at QFBA in partnership with Northumbria University. The scholarship duration will be based on the students' chosen academic plans.

Founded in 2009, Qatar Finance and Business Academy specializes in providing training and professional development programs for the financial sector in Qatar. It awards its members a range of accredited international certifications in finance and banking. The academy offers four types of programs, including professional certificate programs, national development programs, tailor-made programs, and academic programs in collaboration with Northumbria University.

Education Above All Foundation, launched in 2012, aims to change the world by providing educational opportunities to children, believing that education is the best way to break the cycle of poverty, establish just and peaceful societies, unlock the full potential of every child and youth, and create suitable conditions for achieving the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency