Qatar Takes Part in Sixth Conference of Arab Parliament

The State of Qatar is taking part in the sixth conference of the Arab Parliament and Speakers of Arab Councils and Parliaments, which will be held in Cairo on Saturday. HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, will head the Qatari delegation to the Conference. The conference will discuss, among other topics, the safe use of artificial intelligence. Participants will present their vision, as parliamentarians, for the optimal use of artificial intelligence technologies, and will discuss the challenges facing this field, in addition to the opportunities for optimal utilization of artificial intelligence technologies to advance development in Arab countries. The conference is scheduled to issue a document on "Arab Parliamentary Vision for Safe Employment of Artificial Intelligence." The Qatar delegation comprises Shura Council Members HE Abdulrahman bin Yousef Al Khulaifi, HE Yousef bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hamad AL Mohannadi, and HE Abdullah bin Ali Al Sulaiti along with HE Secretary General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud. Source: Qatar News Agency