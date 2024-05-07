Qatar Tourism Chairman Meets Minister of Commerce and Tourism of Djibouti

Doha: May 06 - HE Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al Kharji met with HE Minister of Commerce and Tourism of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Warsama Dirieh, who is visiting the country.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance collaborations within the tourism sectors of both countries.

In this context, Qatar Tourism has committed to provide tourism training opportunities that will contribute to the development of the tourism sector in the Republic of Djibouti and support personnel working in its tourism sector by providing the esteemed Service Excellence training. The Service Excellence department at Qatar Tourism has meticulously crafted a two-phase programme set to commence later this year.

Commenting on the meeting, HE Saad bin Ali Al Kharji said, "Qatar Tourism continues to expand collaborations with international tourism governing bodies. Our meeting with HE Minister of Commerce and Tourism of the Republic of Djibouti reflects Qatar Tourisms dedication to bolstering ties in the international market and fostering international collaboration for growth in line with the tourism strategy 2030."

Source: Qatar News Agency