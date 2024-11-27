Qatar-UAE Super Cup Organizing Committee Announces Multi-Tournament Second Edition.

Doha: The organizing committee of the Qatar-UAE Super Cup has announced the launch of its second edition, which will feature four tournaments. This exciting event will bring together eight teams, with four teams each from Qatar and the UAE participating in the competitions. According to Qatar News Agency, the first tournament, the Challenge Shield, will see Al Rayyan, runners-up in the Qatar league, face Shabab Al Ahli, runners-up in the ADNOC Pro League. This match is scheduled for January 16, 2025, and will take place in Doha. The following day, January 17, 2025, the Super Cup will feature a match between Al Nasr, runners-up in the President's Cup, and Qatar SC, runners-up in the HH the Amir Cup, set to be held in Dubai. Continuing the series of matches, the Super Shield will feature a clash between the champions of the Qatar league, Al Sadd, and the ADNOC Pro League champions, Al Wasl, on January 18, 2025, in Doha. The final tournament, the Challenge Cup, will occur on January 19, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, whe re Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup champions Al Wahda will compete against Qatar Cup champions Al Wakrah. These tournaments aim to foster a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie between the participating teams from Qatar and the UAE, further strengthening the football ties between the two nations.