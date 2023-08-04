Qatar Wins Gold and Silver Medal at Korea Taekwondo Championship

Qatari taekwondo player, Noor Nizar, clinched the gold medal in the South Korea Open Championship for taekwondo, which concludes tomorrow with the participation of 355 players representing 29 countries.Noor secured the gold in the female sparring categ…

Qatari taekwondo player, Noor Nizar, clinched the gold medal in the South Korea Open Championship for taekwondo, which concludes tomorrow with the participation of 355 players representing 29 countries.

Noor secured the gold in the female sparring category in the over 68 kg weight class after defeating Canadian athlete Lauren Hong in the final match.

Meanwhile, Qatari player Othman Boularas won the silver medal in the poomsae category for men.

Both Qatari taekwondo players will also participate in the Shangjun Korean Championship from 8 to 14 of this month as part of their preparations for the Beach World Championship, which will take place in Korea from 18 to 20 August.

It's worth mentioning that Othman Boularas is gearing up for the Asian Games scheduled from 23 September to 8 October in China in the poomsae category.

Source: Qatar News Agency