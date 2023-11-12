Qatar’s Permanent Representative Meets UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees

New York, HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations (UN) Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with HE UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements, at the headquarters of Qatar's Permanent Mission in New York.

The meeting discussed aspects of the close partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as well as the developments in the emergency humanitarian situation in Gaza as a result of the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Strip.

Source: Qatar News Agency