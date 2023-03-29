QFFD, USAID Cooperate to Support White Helmets in Northwest Syria

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed on Wednesday a funding agreement to support the White Helmets core operations to ensure the continuation of life-saving services in Northw…

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed on Wednesday a funding agreement to support the White Helmets core operations to ensure the continuation of life-saving services in Northwest Syria.

This support will enable the White Helmets to cover the essential costs for the deployment of volunteer field teams, maintenance and operation of search and rescue equipment, and provision of medical consumables to meet urgent humanitarian needs.

The cooperation between QFFD and USAID ensures facilitating the White Helmets' operations, and dealing proactively with any kind of disaster or crisis, in the absence of a shortage of the necessary equipment and capabilities after their occurrence.

The series of earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria, have resulted in thousands of injuries and deaths and devastated infrastructure in the region. As soon as the earthquake hit, The White Helmets declared a state of emergency in Northwest Syria and responded immediately following the earthquake.

Source: Qatar News Agency