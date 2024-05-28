QNL Hosts Seminar on Cultural Patterns and Human Dimensions of Documentation Process

Doha: Qatar National Library (QNL) hosted on Monday a seminar titled "Cultural Patterns and Human Dimensions of the Documentation Process" with the participation of a lineup of academics, researchers, and experts in various fields, including language, the environment, media, human development, strategic planning, and family affairs. Media professional Dr. Abdullah Al Marzouqi kickstarted the seminar by touching on documentation and the aesthetics of the Arabic language, during which he emphasized documentation's crucial role in capturing historical transformations, calling for adherence to grammar, precision in word choice, and eloquence to achieve the purpose of documentation. As for Environmental expert and consultant Dr. Mohamed Saif Al Kuwari, he reviewed prominent milestones in the history of sciences in the Arab and Islamic cultures, particularly in medicine, astronomy, chemistry, and physics. He also highlighted the role of documentation in preserving these sciences and knowledge to the present time. Al Kuwari added that documentation is an integrative process, thus, it cannot solely rely on an individual initiative, rather, it requires institutional efforts involving libraries and research centers. Moreover, he called for making use of modern sciences, technology, and means of communication to enhance documentation on all levels. For his part, Al Sharq newspaper Editor-in-Chief Jaber Al Harmi discussed documentation as a means of preserving a country and a nation's memory, stressing the importance of documenting the significant current period of development on all levels be it political, economic, cultural, or on the levels of science and the media. Al Harmi explained that this could be done through both supporting individual efforts as well as an institutional effort by involving all relevant parties and entities in the process. The Al Sharq Editor-in-Chief pointed out that the current Information and Communications Technology boom must be benefited from to develop documentation further. In turn, Stra tegic planning and human development expert Dr. Buthaina Al Ansari underscored the need to draw inspiration from the Qatar National Vision 2030 to achieve sustainable development goals and build a knowledge-based economy, including its key pillars of infrastructure, technology, education, and documentation. Al Ansari added that documentation is a fundamental factor for the success of the country's development plans. Furthermore, Dr. Buthaina Al Ansari emphasized the cruciality of accuracy in the documentation process, calling for the use of digitization, embedding documentation in educational programs, and fostering partnerships with international institutions, as well as keeping legislations up-to-date, and enhancing the role of the media in this regard. Executive Director of Doha International Family Institute Dr. Sharifa Al Emadi shed light on the institute's role in supporting family cohesion through research, studies, surveys, interviews, and adopting policies that create a work-life balance, especiall y regarding family commitments, in addition to addressing behavioral deviations. Al Emadi emphasized the importance of documentation in writing the biographies of individuals who have a positive impact on society. Source: Qatar News Agency