QOC President Crowns Grand Prix Winners at Doha Int. Equestrian Tour 2025 Conclusion

Doha: HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Chairman of Al Shaqab Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani crowned the winners of the CSI5* Grand Prix class at the Longines Outdoor Arena of Al Shaqab on Saturday evening. This marked the conclusion of the third and final round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025, organized by the Qatar Equestrian Federation, Al Shaqab, and the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), with the participation of an elite group of world-class riders. According to Qatar News Agency, Great Britain's Scott Brash on his favourite mount Hello Folie stood out with a flourishing finish in the jump-off of the CSI5* - Grand Prix 1.60m class to finish on top with a time of 43.21 seconds. Belgian Abdel Said astride Bonne Amie was second (45.24secs), and Portuguese Duarte Seabra on Dourados 2 third (46.69secs). Saturday's action - the third and final day of the third round of Doha International Tour 2025 saw 6 different rounds for the star, CSI3*, and CSI5* categories at different heights, i n addition to a round at a height of 100 cm for Future Riders, with more than 330 participations by local and international riders in the various rounds. Spaniard Mariano Martinez Bastidaastride claimed the top prize in the CSI3* - Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.50m (LR) - Art. 238.2.2 class as he rode bay gelding Belano Vd Wijnhoeve Z in a superb flawless routine of 44.19 seconds. He was followed by German Janne F. Meyer-Zimmermann on Messi Van 'T Ruytershof, also a bay gelding, and the combine clocked 45.09 seconds. South African Oliver Lazarus on bay mare Butterfly Ennemmel ended up third with a time of 45.88 seconds. In the CSI3* - Faults and Time - 1.35m - Art. 238.2.1, it was Saudi rider Mohammed Alasaker on bay stallion Scoobylensky Theyss claiming the top podium place in 59.62 seconds. Egyptian Yousef Saad Elhamady astride grey mare Gigi Boss was second with a time of 61.3 seconds, while Qatar's Faleh Suwaid Al Ajmi on bay stallion Quick Bill claimed third place with a time of 61.85 seconds. The CSI5* - Faults and Time - 1.45m (LR) - Art. 238.2.1 class was won by Britain's Millie Allen, who rode bay mare Quick Diamant HR with poise to finish with a best flawless time of 58.4 seconds. He was followed by Italian Emanuele Gaudiano finishing on darkbay stallion Vasco 118 in 58.55 seconds, while Austrian Gerfried Puck astride bay mare Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve ended third with a time of 59.86 seconds. Qatar's rider Faleh Suwaid Al Ajmi excelled in the CSI1* - Grand Prix - Jump Off - 1.25m - Art. 238.2.2 class, achieving a flawless best time of 38.17 seconds on bay mare La-Fayette-W. La Fayette, he was followed by Saudi rider Fonoon Alhumaidan on bay gelding Underline des Marais was finished second in 38.89 seconds, while Qatar's Saad Ahmed Al Saad on bay mare Fashion des DouitsSaad finished third with a time of 39.34 seconds. Qatar rider Abdulla Khalid Al Julandani, riding brown mare Irschi stood out claiming the top place in the CSI1* - Immediate Jump Off - 1.15m - Art. 238.2.2 + 245.3 class with a flawles s best time of 33.68 seconds, followed by his compatriot Yaqoub Nasser Al Mass on bay mare Aphrodite S Z in 35.46 seconds. Saudi rider Abdulmohsen Alshammari was third riding bay stallion Kingston and clocking 36 seconds. The National Competition - Optimum Time - 100 cm class at the Longines indoor arena saw impressive levels as Qatari rider Khalid Jaber Dharman, riding Inspiration VM Khalid, emerged best with a time of 61.04 seconds, 0.04 parts of a second behind the ideal time. He was followed in second place by Al Qaqa bin Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Bon Suela, finishing 0.65 parts of a second behind the ideal time, while Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani on his trusted mount Zion II was third with an ideal time of 59.98 seconds. Later, the Organizing Committee of the International Equestrian Tours - Qatar 2025 held a press conference in which it revealed the most prominent figures and statistics for the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025, which concluded its competitions on Saturday at the Longi nes Arena of Al Shaqab, with the participation of more than 390 riders from over 33 countries, competing for a total prize money of more than 1.7 million euros for the three rounds of the Tour. During the press conference, Doha Int. Equestrian Tour Sports Director Nasser Al Hajri said that the tour achieved success on all levels, whether in terms of organization, technology, or audience, as the Tour gains increasing importance year by year, considering that it provides the riders with an exceptional platform to shine and compete with elite riders of the world in the field of showjumping. He added, "The success achieved today is the result of the tireless and professional efforts made by all the championship committees in cooperation with the various sectors, and today we have reached the conclusion of the third round of the championship with Scott Brash of Britain, winning the CSI5* Grand Prix, Spanish rider Mariano Martinez Bastida winning the CSI3* Grand Prix, and rider Faleh Suwaid Al Ajmi winning the CS I1* Grand Prix title." The Sports Director added that the Tour provided local riders an exceptional opportunity to compete with the best-ranked international riders in the world, and our riders were present on the podiums in several rounds, perhaps the most prominent of which was the CSI5* round at a height of 150 cm, which was bagged by Basem Mohammed. Al Hajri also revealed that the committee has begun preparing for the launch of the 2025 HH the Amir's Sword ShowJumping competitions, which is a two-star, three-star and five-star championship, and will be held over 3 days of the weekend, from February 13 to 15, 2025, with the participation of an elite group of the best world champions of showjumping. For his part, Doha Int. Equestrian Tour Communications and Marketing Director Abdullah Al Qashouti devoted his speech to the technical aspects of the championship, explaining that the championship witnessed the participation of a number of world champions, in addition to knights from countries far and near, ad ding that the total number of rounds of the championship in its three rounds reached 63 for the categories of one star, two star, three star, four star, and five star, in addition to the rounds of Future Riders at different heights. He explained: "The number of participating riders in the championship reached more than 390 (both male and female), from more than 33 countries, which reflects the high level and great diversity of participants. The largest percentage of participants came from the State of Qatar with 223 riders, 74 riders from European countries, then Saudi Arabia with 55 riders, and Egypt with 23 riders, in addition to riders from other countries." Al Qashouti added, "The championship also witnessed the allocation of stables for different categories, as the stables designated for European riders hosted 144 horses, the stables designated for local riders had 196 horses, the stables for Gulf riders - 130 horses, and the stables for Middle East rider - 38 horses, in addition to stables designated f or other riders." The Doha Int. Equestrian Tour Communications and Marketing Director continued, by saying that the championship competitions were distinguished by a large audience presence exceeding 80,000 visitors over the course of 3 weeks, as a large number of cafes and restaurants options were provided to the public, in addition to the entertainment corner (van Zone) which witnessed a great turnout from the fans and families.