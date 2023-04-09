QOC’s Employees Take Part in Ramadan Events

Qatar Olympic Committee’s employees participated in a walking and shooting competition for men and women in individual category (shotgun + air rifle). It was held within the activities of the Committee’s Ramadan championship 2023, which is being held a…

Qatar Olympic Committee's employees participated in a walking and shooting competition for men and women in individual category (shotgun + air rifle). It was held within the activities of the Committee's Ramadan championship 2023, which is being held and will be concluded on Monday at the Lusail Shooting Complex.

30 employees of QOC's various departments took part in the family walk event for a one-kilometer distance in an atmosphere of social cohesion. At the end of the event, the organizing committee of the tournament distributed in-kind gifts and medals to children on the occasion of the Ramadan Garangao event.

In the men's shooting individual (shotgun + air rifle), Mohammed Al Kuwari won the first place and Rashid Saeedan Al Rashdi was the runner-up, while Fahd Al Buraik finished in third place.

In the women's category, Dana Al Obaidli won the first place, Nujood Al Hail finished second and Sarah Al Kubaisi took the third place.

Source: Qatar News Agency