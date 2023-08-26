QSD militia and US occupation continue to rob Syrian railways

The separatist militia of QSD, in cooperation with the American occupation, continued to steal and plunder the national resources and destroy the infrastructure of the Syrian state as they dismantled and stole more railways in the areas they control.Th…

The separatist militia of QSD, in cooperation with the American occupation, continued to steal and plunder the national resources and destroy the infrastructure of the Syrian state as they dismantled and stole more railways in the areas they control.

The separatist militia continues to steal railways with their infrastructure, facilities and equipment, in addition to locomotives, trucks and machinery in the areas where they are deployed in Deir Ezzor province and Hasaka , the General Establishment of Syrian Railways said in a statement .

The statement added that in cooperation between the American occupation and the separatist militia, the American warplanes targeted the railway bridges, the last of which was the large bridge on the Euphrates River in Ramadi town.

This systematic destruction of the railways is done under a continued US protection and support to its tools and clients, the statement went on to say, stressing that all these criminal acts and theft of the Syrian oil, agricultural and water resources aim to increase economic pressure on the Syrian people and undermine their potentials and hinder their development .

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency