Syria condemns French and American statements which include accusations against it regarding use of chemical weapons in 2013

Syria condemned the statements of the French Foreign Ministry and the spokesperson of the US National Security Council, which included false accusations about the use of chemical weapons in 2013 and other fabricated and forged incidents.“What the Frenc…

Syria condemned the statements of the French Foreign Ministry and the spokesperson of the US National Security Council, which included false accusations about the use of chemical weapons in 2013 and other fabricated and forged incidents.

“What the French and American foreign ministries said in the two statements is inseparable from the previous campaign of misinformation and lies, which confirms the participation of the two countries and other countries in orchestrating this heinous crime, within the framework of their full partnership in the direct and indirect terrorist attacks on Syria.” The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said.

“These statements aim to disguise the real criminal and cover up the involvement of France and the US and their responsibility in the incident of terrorist groups using chemical weapons which took place in Eastern Ghouta in August 2013 and other incidents.” as the Foreign Ministry added.

The Ministry went on to say that Syria condemned the stances of France and the United States, which fall under the coverage of their responsibility with other countries in supporting terrorist groups, and their involvement in supplying these groups with materials and chemical weapons that they used in all the incidents that took place in Syria.

The Ministry affirmed that the US and Frances officials must be held accountable because they allied with terrorist organizations, participated in the Syrian bloodshed, and practiced and are still practicing the policy of starving the Syrian people via terrorism and unilateral coercive measures that violate the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency