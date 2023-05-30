QSE General Index Drops 0.62 Percent

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index dropped 64.32 points (0.62 percent) to close at 10,000, 338.73 points on Tuesday.A total of 239,160,250 shares were traded, with a value of QR 653,859,111.101 as a result of 23,490 transactions in all sectors.O…

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index dropped 64.32 points (0.62 percent) to close at 10,000, 338.73 points on Tuesday.

A total of 239,160,250 shares were traded, with a value of QR 653,859,111.101 as a result of 23,490 transactions in all sectors.

Of the listed companies, the shares of nine companies rose, while those of another 35 decreased, and three companies remained unchanged.

The market capitalization, at the end of the trading session, amounted to QR 614,508,457,204.900 versus QR 618,890,820,149.030, in the previous closing.

Source: Qatar News Agency