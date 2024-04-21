QSE Index Rises 0.14% at Start of Trading

Doha: The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 13.32 points, or 0.14%, at the beginning of trading on Sunday, reaching the level of 9,842 points, compared to last closing. The general index was supported by a rise in four sectors: Transportation by 0.94%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.48%; Real Estate by 0.12%; and Industrials by 0.07%. On the other hand, QSE index saw a decline in Telecoms by 0.36%; Insurance by 0.10%; and Banks and Financial Services by 0.03%. By 10:00 am, 36.667 million shares were traded in 2,421 transactions valued QR 83.968 million. Source: Qatar News Agency