RAJANT AND KIBER ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AROUND AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) SOLUTION FOR ENERGY MARKET

Rajant Kinetic Mesh Wireless Running Fully Integrated Third Generation AR Technology

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rajant Corporation, the exclusive provider of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, and Kiber, powered by VRMedia, have partnered to offer the Kiber3 fully integrated augmented reality solution for remote assistance. Ideally suited for the energy market as well as warehouses and factories, the third generation augmented reality multi-feature wearable device runs over Rajant Kinetic Mesh to empower a workforce in daily industrial operations with instant expertise and remote collaboration through AR technology.

Federico Gulletta, Chief Executive Officer of Kiber, comments, “We are delighted about participating as Rajant’s partner in ADIPEC 2021. Attending this premium event for the oil & gas industry allows us to present Kiber to professional visitors in Abu Dhabi. Kiber 3 is the latest third-generation of our all-in-one AR solution for remote collaboration. It is designed to be compliant with ATEX Zone 1 Certification requirements providing real quality and efficiency benefits to O&G companies and supporting them in operations in potentially explosive atmospheres.”

The association between these two companies will be on display at the upcoming ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The strategic partnership, inclusive of demonstrations, can be found in Booth 13564, November 15th to 18th. Schedule time to talk at ADIPEC today.

“We’ve been impressed with what this web-based platform has to offer, especially when it comes to the energy industry,” states Al Rivero, Rajant VP of Sales, Global Energy. “The Kiber3 is an all-in-one hands-free solution that is cyber-safe. Features of the wearable headset include a vision wide-angle camera, long-life battery, and hand cam with thermal imaging. Kiber brings expertise into field operations to speed up diagnostics, increases productivity, reduce costs, and improve safety. Given it is certified for use in potentially explosive atmospheres, teams can safely collaborate remotely and in real-time.’

About Kiber

Kiber is powered by VRMedia, an Italian company developing deep tech solutions for the industry since 2002. Our mission is to empower the workforce in field service operations, we help companies to embark on an industrial transformational journey providing cutting-edge tools. Delivering Innovation and Quality through higher performances and smarter solutions is our manifesto. Kiber empowers the workforce through Augmented Reality technology-based solutions making remote collaboration easy, safe, and efficient. Kiber3 is a unique Hardware and Software fully integrated AR remote communication wearable solution allowing remote users to live the situation on-site as if they were present and on-site workers to receive support while staying focused on their job with an all-in-one “hands-free” solution. For more information, visit https://kiber.tech/.

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 65 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Attachment

Alice DiSanto Rajant Corporation 914-582-8464 adisanto@rajant.com