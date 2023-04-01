Ramadan Football Tournament Continues at Aspire

Organized by the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) at Aspire, the Ramadan football tournament’s competitions continued today and will run until April 7.HE Minister of Sports and Youth Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali attended part of the competitions.The …

Organized by the Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) at Aspire, the Ramadan football tournament's competitions continued today and will run until April 7.

HE Minister of Sports and Youth Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali attended part of the competitions.

The third round of the tournament will be held on Sunday, with a strong match between Al-Waab and Al-Nahda teams at 9:15 pm.

A large number of football stars, veterans, artists, and youth are taking part in the championship, which its competitions continue over five rounds. 40 players representing 4 teams participate in the Ramadan tournament which is held in a league system.

By organizing these tournaments, activities, and events, the QSFA aims to expand the base of participation in sports activity, encourage continuing practice of sports, and contribute to making sport a way of life through the current year's calendar which includes 683 various sporting events.

Source: Qatar News Agency