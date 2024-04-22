Real Madrid Edge Closer to Winning La Liga with Win in El Clasico

Real Madrid moved closer to capturing their 36th La Liga following a 3-2 victory over Barcelona in matchday 32 of the Spanish league on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Andreas Christensen opened the scoring for the visitors in the 6th minute. Vinicius Junior leveled the game for the home side from the penalty spot in the 18th minute. Fermin restored Barca's lead in the 69th minute, but four minutes later Lucas Vazquez scored Real Madrid's second goal. In the 91st minute, Jude Bellingham scored the winner for Real Madrid, which has surely handed Madrid their 36th league title with only six games to play. Real Madrid moved 11 points clear at the top of La Liga. Source: Qatar News Agency