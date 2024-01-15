Real Madrid wins Super Cup 4-1 against Barcelona

Riyadh, Real Madrid won against Barcelona 4-1 and crowned Spanish Super Cup champions hosted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. In the first half, Vinicius Junior 'hat-trick' scored three goals at the minutes 7th, 10th, and 39the minutes and Rodrigo scored the fourth goal at the 34th minute. This is Real Madrid's 13th time winning the Spanish Super Cup. They trail Barcelona by just one for the most in the competition's history. Since the Super Cup expanded to four teams, Real have won three of five editions. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency