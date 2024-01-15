Zakharova calls on West to stop supplying arms to Kiev if it wants to solve the Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW, If the West wants talks on Ukraine, it should stop supplying Kiev with weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. The Russian newspaper Izvestia quoted Zakharova as saying in commenting on Swiss Federal Councilor for Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis' statement that Russia should be included into peace discussions, adding that that 'Western countries must first should stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, stop imposing anti-Russian sanctions, and stop making Russophobic statements.' 'Russia repeatedly asserts that Western aid will not benefit Ukraine, and that it will continue its special military operation until all its goals are achieved 'She stressed She added that the sanctions it imposed on Russia have had a negative impact on the countries that imposed them. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency