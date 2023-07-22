Swedish Foreign Ministry: Our Ambassador has arrived in Stockholm and our talks are continuing with Iraq

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the severance of diplomatic relations between Baghdad and Stockholm, confirming the continuation of Sweden’s talks with the Iraqi government.The Foreign Ministry stated in a press statement: “We have…

The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the severance of diplomatic relations between Baghdad and Stockholm, confirming the continuation of Sweden's talks with the Iraqi government.

The Foreign Ministry stated in a press statement: "We have noted the statements of representatives of the Iraqi government, which demanded the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d'affaires from Stockholm and the departure of the Swedish Ambassador to Iraq."

It added, "The Swedish Ambassador has returned to Stockholm...and discussions are continuing with the Iraqi government."

Last Thursday, the Iraqi government decided to withdraw its charge d'affaires in Stockholm and expel the Swedish Ambassador in Baghdad, in protest against allowing a demonstration in which the Qur'an was torn and burned for the second time.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency