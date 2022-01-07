Richard Johnson: Suzanne Somers sheds her clothes and everyone wants a piece

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Suzanne Somers has been hoarding clothes since she starred in “Three’s Company” in the ‘70s. But now that she and husband Alan Hamel are moving from a 10-bedroom house in Palm Springs, California, to a smaller abode with two bedrooms, she has donated 100 bins of couture, worth $400,000, to Revival’s, a Coachella Valley vintage resale shop which gives all proceeds to the Desert AIDS Project. “It’s a win-win. Everybody can wear my clothes, and I get rid of it,” she told me. One hundred people lined up from as early as 9 a.m. recently to buy her Versace and Dolce & Gabbana gowns, and J…

